A family is in shock and disbelief after a man holding a very large knife broke into their home.
The homeowners say their cameras and floodlights did nothing to deter the man.
"I never considered seeing anything like this inside our fenced property,” said Sam Haskell. “He wasn't scared by our security lights, and he didn't seem to be scared by anything. He was very, very comfortable walking around the backyard with a knife in hand."
It happened around 5.50 a.m. October 5 on Myrtle Street in Atlanta. The family, including two kids under the age of 11, woke to see their back porch had several items missing. That's when they checked their security footage.
"We checked the security cameras and noticed someone had jumped over the back fence and then onto the lanai,” said Haskell. “Where he left with a number of electronic equipment. It's really scary. I don't want to ever encounter someone like that."
Neighbors say there's been an uptick in crime in the area, saying lots of nefarious people use the alleyway behind the houses.
“It scared the heck out of me to see him pull on the carriage house doors, we have alarms and cameras, but that really doesn't matter," said Haskell.
