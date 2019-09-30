GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man has been transported to to Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an officer-involved shooting.
The incident took place near West Avenue and Comer Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. Officers fired shots at the male suspect as he approached them with a knife.
At this time, the suspect's condition is not known. No other injuries have been reported.
The GBI has been requested in this ongoing investigation.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
