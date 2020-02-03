Knife-wielding man wanted for alleged robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wielding a knife as a weapon is somewhere on the streets of southwest Atlanta following an armed robbery, according to Atlanta Police.
The black male suspect allegedly pulled out a knife on a man and proceeded to rob him of personal items in the area of Myrtle Drive- Campbellton Road.
The victim told police the unidentified suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police managed to catch up with him but were unable to catch him. He was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information of this incident can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online by visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com.
