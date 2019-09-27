ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “She was like can you help me, please can you help me, like her voice was really quivering,” said a good Samaritan who helped a woman who was robbed at knife-point.
That was the state of the latest victim who had been attacked by a man who held a steak knife to her head on September 26.
Police say the woman was walking down Clifton Road in East Atlanta when she noticed a man following her. She began to run, he gave chase and tackled her to the ground. In the report it says he smashed her head on the ground repeatedly, choked her, before holding the knife to her head.
He then told her to unlock her phone, reset it, and then hand it over. It’s at that point she saw help.
“I got mid-way down the street and I saw a lady waving her hands and I stopped to see what happened. You can tell she was in distress, her voice was very shaky,” said the Samaritan.
Police believe it is the same man who held a knife to a man’s eye less than three miles away on September 25 on Candler street.
Many families living where the attacks took place are thankful nothing worse has happened.
“Honestly from what she told me and being in that dark of an area that time of night, who knows what would have happened if I hadn’t of drove down there,” said the Samaritan.
The victims describe the man as 6-feet tall, dark skinned with short curly hair He was wearing black sweat pants and black sneakers.
