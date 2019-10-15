NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- He heard a knock at the door, so he answered it, but never in his wildest dreams did a Newnan man think he would be shot.
That was the case on Tuesday evening just after 5 p.m. at the Newnan Crossing Apartments. The suspect, who police have located and arrested, quickly fled the scene after shooting the tenant in the forearam.
But, why? Police have not yet determined a motive. Even more perplexing is the fact that neither the victim or suspect knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
