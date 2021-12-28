ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has arrested known gang member, 24-year-old Malcom Martin of Athens.
Martin was arrested for Obstruction of Law Enforcement and for existing arrest warrants for Burglary and Felony Probation Violation. At the time of his arrest Martin was out on bond for two counts of Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, three counts of Obstruction of Law Enforcement, three counts of Entering Auto, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, three counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, and three counts of Identity Theft.
Martin is currently on probation for Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Martin has violated the terms of his probation 17 times.
Over the past several weeks, ACCPD has arrested 14 known gang members and seized 10 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact our Gang Unit through their anonymous online tip website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.