ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — A known gang member was arrested on Dec. 10 by officers with the Athens-Clark County Police Department, according to a press release.
ACCPD says its officers were on patrol in the area of Rolling Ridge Drive when they saw an occupied vehicle with marijuana and a gun in plan sight.
They arrested 20-year-old Siderious Heard of Athens and are charging him with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
At the time of his arrest, Heard was out on bond for Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Driving with No Valid Insurance.
ACCPD is reporting members of the community to report criminal gang activity by emailing gangunit@accgov.com or calling 706-705-4775.
