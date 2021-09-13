ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kohl's says it is hiring nearly 850 people in the Atlanta area for the holiday season.
They are hosting two national hiring events Sept. 16-18 and Oct. 21-23 and some candidates will receive job offers on the same day of their interview.
They are looking for people to work in their stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers.
Koh's says that new associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working at Kohl's through the holiday season.
Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply today at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.
