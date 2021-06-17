After closing its stores on Thanksgiving 2020, Kohl's announced Thursday it will follow suit, and close its stories again this year.
The company says it received positive response after last year's closure and cites "evolving preferences" of how and when customers what to shop over the holidays.
Kohl's said it still plans to be open to customers, in person and online on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. People wanting to shop Kohl's on Thanksgiving Day an still purchase at Kohls.com or on the Kohl's app.
Kohl's says it will release Black Friday hours later this year.
