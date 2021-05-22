RINGGOLD, Ga. (CBS46) – After being missing in action for seven decades and presumed killed in action while fighting in the Korean War, U.S. Army Corporal Henry Lewis Helms will receive full honors with funeral rites and burial in Ringgold, Georgia.
Corporal Helms was born September 19, 1926 in DeKalb County, Alabama.
He and his family moved to Ringgold during the 1940’s when he then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the last year of World War II. Cpl. Helms then reenlisted in the U.S. Army on August 12, 1948. During the Korean War Cpl. Helms served with Dog Company (D Co), 1st Battalion (Bn), 32nd Infantry (1/32INF), 7th Infantry Division (ID).
On December 2, 1950, Cpl. Helms was reported missing in action at just 24-years-old near the Chosin Reservoir in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was a brutal, 17-day fight in frigid weather conditions that claimed the lives of 3,163 U.S. Army personnel, 4,385 U.S. Marines and 2,812 South Koreans. Almost 30,000 Chinese personnel perished.
During a June 2018 meeting, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un promised then-President Donald Trump he would repatriate American remains collected from the Korean War. In August 2018, the United States received 55 boxes of remains for scientific analysis.
Regina Worley, Cpl. Helm’s niece, said her family was contacted to provide DNA samples to help confirm his identity. Helms remains were positively identified in box number 39.
“My mother, Evelyn Snyder, experienced so many emotions upon learning that her long lost brother was identified and returned home,” Worley said. “Our family has always talked about him over the years, but we never knew what happened to him. We did not know if he was taken prisoner or killed in action, but we feel so relieved now knowing that he can finally be laid to rest.”
Cpl. Helms is memorialized at the Ringgold City Hall MIA/POW monument and in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Public funeral services were Saturday afternoon at the Wilson Funeral Home, Ringgold Chapel.
