CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Not all veterans who served our country got the welcome home honor they deserved but the Georgia Department of Veterans Services says that isn’t good enough and they are taking steps to change that.
"It’s the right thing to do these people served our country," said Mike Roby, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veteran Services.
Roby says efforts are being made to honor the men and women who fought during the Korean War "The Department of Defense has recognized the Vietnam era veterans so we got with the governor’s office and said sir we need to recognize the Korean War veterans they are heroes that did not get the proper recognition.
In the early 50's thousands of US soldiers were deployed to Korea to protect the county, many of them were from Georgia. In fact about 1,400 Georgians were wounded in battle, about 100 became prisoners of war, and another 100 were never accounted for. Then when the war ended those who returned home did so with no fan fair.
"This war was called the forgotten war. And, so American is trying to do the right things and here in Georgia we want to do the right things ," added Roby.
As a result the state teamed up with the Council General of Korea and March 26 they will host an ceremony at American Legion post 77 in Conyers to finally honor the those veterans. And, they are encouraging all Korean War vets to sign up. "What the state is doing is giving a certificate of appreciation signed by governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Veteran Services and also the Council General of Korea will being be giving them a Peace metal," added Roby.
In addition the veterans will receive a copy of the president proclamation thanking them for their service, "Those folks that served in the Korean War did not get the recognition they deserve and we just as a small token want to show our appreciation for what they did in Korea," said Roby.
To find out how you can sign up you can go to https://veterans.georgia.gov/events/2020-03-26/honoring-georgias-korean-war-veterans
