ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The remains of the iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce De Leon have been demolished. This comes after two fires burned the building earlier this year.
"I've lived in this neighborhood for about 10 years in old fourth ward and I love it," said Ifeanyi Kanu who lives around the corner from the historic Krispy Kreme.
The historic donut shop opened more than 60 years ago. The demolition comes after two fires burned the building earlier this year and investigators ruled one them as arson.
"It's just an icon in this neighborhood," said Kanu. "You always see the sign, know you can get a donut at any time. You can brighten anyone's day with a box of donuts. It's an icon, we want to see it come back."
Krispy Kreme says a new store will be built and reopen next year and a temporary shop will pop-up in December.
"We love our Krispy Kreme in our neighborhood," said Kanu.
