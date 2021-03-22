Krispy Kreme is offering a deal for everyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine, free doughnuts!
The doughnut maker said anyone who brings their vaccine card to any Krispy Kreme at any time will receive a free original glazed doughnut. The company said the promotion was to "show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine."
And not to worry if you haven't had your vaccine yet, Krispy Kreme said they will honor the deal for the rest of 2021.
We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.