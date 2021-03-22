Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is offering a deal for everyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine, free doughnuts!

The doughnut maker said anyone who brings their vaccine card to any Krispy Kreme at any time will receive a free original glazed doughnut. The company said the promotion was to "show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine."

And not to worry if you haven't had your vaccine yet, Krispy Kreme said they will honor the deal for the rest of 2021.

