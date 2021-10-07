ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Popular grocery store chain, Kroger, announced all new store hours for the Atlanta area locations.
Beginning Sunday, October 10, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will change store ours.
The new hours of operation will be from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day.
“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
While the store hours are changing, hours of operation for Kroger pharmacies and fuel centers will not.
For exact hours of pharmacies and fuel centers near you, visit Kroger’s store locator here.
