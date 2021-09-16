Kroger bagged kale recalled due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- You may want to check your fridge as Kroger is voluntary recalling its store branded bagged kale.
The 16-ounce product, produced by Baker Farms, is being recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the press release.
Kroger says that they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged kale product.
The recalled product has a UPC code of 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021. Store officials have pulled all affected products from their produce departments on September 16.
The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
"Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund", says Kroger.
