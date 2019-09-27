DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- There have been added security measures in some metro Atlanta Krogers and it has shoppers talking.
We first brought you this story on Wednesday, after shoppers at the Kroger in College Park were outraged by the stores new security measures -- enclosed aisles of merchandise with one way, and one way out -- some saying they feel stereotyped.
But the College Park Kroger isn't the only store with the new protocols. The Decatur location now has them as well.
"I have noticed that they have a gate now where certain items are.. and you can only go in through one way and you have to go back out the same way and you can only check out with the cashier inside of the enclosure," said Valerie Bolton, a frequent Kroger shopper.
Bolton said the store employees never explained to her why the measures were added, but she had a guess of her own.
"They didn't say why, but I think it was to keep people from picking things up and running straight out the door with it. That's what I assumed it was for," said Bolton.
CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes followed up with Kroger Corporate about the second store with enclosed aisles, and they sent this statement:
"These changes are being implemented to help improve operational efficiencies, provide better inventory management and keeping our shelves fully stocked with the items our customers want and need and we believe these changes, which are part of a pilot project will help us do so."
Another shopper who has lived in Decatur for 47 years had no objections saying, "It don't bother me, I think it's nice. All this crime we are having today I think it is wonderful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.