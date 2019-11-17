GRAYSON, Ga (CBS46) -- At around 6 a.m. Sunday, Gwinnett Police Officers responded to the Kroger located on Grayson Highway, in unincorporated Grayson.
When officers arrived they located a 59 year-old woman with stab and slice wounds to her neck, hands, and legs.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently undergoing surgery.
The name of the victim, who was an employee at the Kroger, is not being released at this time.
Officers were able to take the suspect, 21 year-old Akin Williams, into custody.
Williams is from Snellville, and he was also an employee at the Kroger.
He was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail, where he was charged with Aggravated Assault and held without bail.
Additional charges may be forthcoming as detectives investigate the motive for this crime.
Kroger released this statement regarding the issue:
"The safety and security of our customers and our associates is our top priority and we would like to thank the Gwinnett Police Department for thier quick response."
