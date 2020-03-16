Kroger is hiring new associates to help keep stores stocked during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is encouraging those in industries hit hard by COVID-19 to apply.
Kroger stores in Georgia are not limiting hours right now.
“We want to emphasize that customers should not panic. The supply chain is strong and has not been interrupted,” said Felix Turner manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our associates, management team and suppliers are working hard to replenish shelves as quickly as possible to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services. We will be there for our communities when they need us most.”
Additionally, to help with the gap in funding to combat foot insecurity, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time – and we want to help. That is why The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is directing $3 million, its largest commitment to date, to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities across the country,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs.
Kroger said it is cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters. The store will be cleaning shelves when restocking products.
Kroger said it is also working with suppliers to replenish the items customers are looking for quickly.
Kroger said it will continue to provide customers with free disinfectant wipes at store entrances to sanitize shopping carts or baskets.
Kroger Employees:
Kroger said it is enacting an Emergency Leave Guidelines policy, allowing paid time off for:
• Associates diagnosed with COVID-19.
• Associates placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider or by a public health authority because of exposure to COVID-19.
Kroger said it is:
• Encouraging associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.
• Asking associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.
• Providing financial support from its Helping Hands fund – a company-sponsored employee assistance fund – to associates who may be directly affected.
• Suspending business air travel for associates through April 15, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.
