ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kroger and Instacart have launched a new virtual convenience store called Kroger Delivery Now as part of an initiative to get fresh groceries and household essentials to customers in as fast as 30 minutes. Access to the new service is now available to customers in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
Shoppers can choose among 25,000 items for meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications and household goods without having to travel to the store or wait significantly long periods of time for their delivery to arrive, the companies wrote in a press release.
“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Felix Turner, Manager of Corporate Affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”
The company adds that it has seen convenience purchase orders increase by more than 150% nationwide since May 2021, with more consumers opting to have their food come to them.
“Kroger Delivery Now reinforces our commitment to leading with fresh and accelerating with digital, as our customers increasingly expect fresh food on demand,” said Turner. “We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless how they choose to shop with us.”
To learn more about the Kroger Delivery Now service, visit click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.