FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Kroger and online grocery retailer Ocado have teamed together to build a customer fulfillment center in Forest Park that's expected to bring over 400 new jobs to the area.
The center is one of twenty facilities planned across the United States.
“Kroger is incredibly excited to construct one of our industry-leading Customer Fulfillment Centers in Forest Park—a city south of Atlanta—through our relationship with Ocado,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of supply chain, manufacturing and sourcing in a press release. “Through our strategic partnership, we are leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience across America.”
The Forest Park CFC will be located at 2000 Anvil Block Road in the Gillem Logistics Center and occupy 375,000 square feet. The CFC is scheduled to break ground later this year and be operational in 2021.
“I am so excited that Kroger and Ocado are bringing this facility to Forest Park,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia has emerged as a hub for technology and innovation, and with access to our unrivaled logistics infrastructure and skilled workforce, I have no doubt that this new distribution center will allow Kroger to carry its operations to new heights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.