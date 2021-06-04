ATLANTA (CBS46) — Grocery store chain Kroger is offering some big-time incentives to those who get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The grocer is giving away $1 million every week from now until July 10 to someone who gets a shot at one of its stores.
You can also be one of 50 people to win groceries for a full year!
If you got a shot at Kroger, or plan on getting one soon, here is the link to enter yourself into these lucrative sweepstakes.
There are numerous Kroger locations in the Atlanta metro area. Click here to find the store closest to you.
