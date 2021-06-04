Virus Outbreak Supermarket Closures

FILE- In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from a Kroger grocery store sit in a shopping cart in Flowood, Miss. Kroger Co. will close two supermarkets in Southern California in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Grocery store chain Kroger is offering some big-time incentives to those who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The grocer is giving away $1 million every week from now until July 10 to someone who gets a shot at one of its stores.

You can also be one of 50 people to win groceries for a full year!

If you got a shot at Kroger, or plan on getting one soon, here is the link to enter yourself into these lucrative sweepstakes.

There are numerous Kroger locations in the Atlanta metro area. Click here to find the store closest to you.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.