ATLANTA (CBS46) Kroger Corporation is partnering with Georgia's dairy farmers for the 'Great Georgia Give," a campaign to deliver milk produced in the state to first responders and healthcare employees.
The four-week campaign launches Friday at Centennial Farms in Atlanta and Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black will deliver the opening remarks and help load half-gallons of local Georgia milk supplied by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Kroger’s® Centennial Farms into a refrigerated truck.
24,000 half-gallons of milk will be donated Friday to Wellstar Health System’s six locations, the two Atlanta-based Ronald McDonald Houses and Northside Hospital’s five locations.Similar donations are set for Augusta, Macon and Savannah in the coming weeks.
“Now more than ever, preventing waste in the food chain is crucial,” said Kroger Atlanta Division President Tim Brown in a press release. “The Great Georgia Give aligns with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger and eliminate waste in our communities by connecting a great product with great heroes.”
Georgia dairy farmers have been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak and have even had to discard milk. The milk donation of 24,000 half gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger’s Atlanta Division, Kroger’s Centennial Farms and DFA.
