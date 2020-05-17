ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Kroger has hired more than 7,800 new workers in its Atlanta division – which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina – to help provide customers with fresh food and essential supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the grocer said in a press release.
“We are excited to welcome our new associates, many of which are from the hardest-hit sectors such as the hospitality industry,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “And we have even more great news to share – many of these new hires are remaining with the Kroger family.”
Kroger began expediting its hiring process on March 13, and has hired a total of 100,000 new workers nationwide.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division currently has an additional 500 job openings to fill. Candidates can apply via jobs.kroger.com.
