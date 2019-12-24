Kroger logo
Kroger

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crowds at Kroger stores across Georgia, and much of the nation, had more to deal with this Christmas Eve than last-minute shopping. Multiple Kroger stores suffered credit card outages that led to large lines in the stores and many frustrated shoppers.

CBS46's Brittany Miller took this video of the lengthy lines inside a metro Atlanta Kroger.

Social media also had some fun as almost everyone remained calm across the nation. The systems have been restored at most stores.

