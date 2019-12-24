ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crowds at Kroger stores across Georgia, and much of the nation, had more to deal with this Christmas Eve than last-minute shopping. Multiple Kroger stores suffered credit card outages that led to large lines in the stores and many frustrated shoppers.
CBS46's Brittany Miller took this video of the lengthy lines inside a metro Atlanta Kroger.
Social media also had some fun as almost everyone remained calm across the nation. The systems have been restored at most stores.
Currently at Kroger, probably pic.twitter.com/dXebZCj79N— J Beef (@chorizoandbeer) December 24, 2019
Literally, the *worst* day for @Kroger’s card system to be down nationwide.This is what it feels like in Kroger right now. pic.twitter.com/NmzWNaZlPo— Wesley Mills (@_WesleyMills) December 24, 2019
Live shot of Kroger nationwide pic.twitter.com/OsbDELivSf— Matthew Smith (@Ky71Matt) December 24, 2019
I survived the @kroger electronic payment system apocalypse 2019. I am shook.— spitrock (@spitrock) December 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.