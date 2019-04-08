Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Kroger is looking to fill over 600 open positions as the grocery retailer gets ready to host a one-day job fair on Saturday.
Those hoping to attend will have to register online before heading to their local Kroger location between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. no appointment necessary.
“Kroger is committed to creating job opportunities in the communities we serve,” Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division said in a press release. “We invite and encourage area residents to explore the numerous job and career options available at Kroger locations throughout Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.”
Open positions are for all Atlanta Division stores.
Kroger's Atlanta Division has more than 183 stores, covering Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
