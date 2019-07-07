GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than $70,000 in school supplies will be given to teachers during two events sponsored by Kroger’s Atlanta division.
Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID will receive up to $30 in free supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The first event is being held until 2 p.m. today at the Infinite Energy Center. The second event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Some supplies that will be given away include: copy paper, construction paper, markers, scotch tape, disinfectant wipes and sandwich bags.
