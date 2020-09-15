ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kroger is hosting will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics across metro Atlanta beginning Wednesday.
Individuals interested in the flu shot are advised to book an appointment online at: https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. Drive-ups are welcome while supplies last.
The first drive-thru clinic will take place Sept. 16 from 10 - 4 p.m. at North Point Community Church located at 4350 North Point Pkwy.
Other dates for drive-thru clinics in the metro include:
September 23
10 - 4 p.m. at Gwinnett Church Hamilton Mill located at 2000 Gravel Springs Road in Buford.
September 30
11 - 4 p.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church located at 4245 Cascade Road in Atlanta.
