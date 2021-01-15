Another major grocery chain is joining the growing list of retailers providing COVID-19 vaccine.
Kroger announced Friday that every Kroger pharmacy in Georgia will have the COVID-19 vaccine available.
The vaccine is in limited supply and currently offered to healthcare workers; first responders: individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers; and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to the press release.
The vaccinations are by appointment only.
“This is an extremely critical mission and Kroger is pleased to be a part of the team ensuring our most vulnerable residents have more ways to access the vaccine,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s more widely available," Turner added.
Turner confirmed that it is the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being offered at Kroger Pharmacies.
Those interested can schedule appointments online at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine.
