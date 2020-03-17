ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kroger announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily adjust store hours to help balance the needs of customers and associates.
Starting on Tuesday, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will temporarily shift service hours to 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The company said in a press release that this change does not reflect issues with the supply chain; it is in response to increased customer demand and increased cleaning requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division released the following statement:
“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.