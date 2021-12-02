ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Krystal Restaurants, best known for their compact square burgers, announced Thursday that they would be holding a special promotion across all Atlanta locations in celebration of Mayor-elect Andre Dickens.
All of the restaurant chain's Atlanta locations will be offering 10 Krystals for $6 as part of its Mayor Andre Victory Meal.
"When we heard that the Mayor-elect swung into one of our drive-thrus to celebrate his historic win, we thought it was only right that we celebrate him," said Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. "I guess you can say Mayor Andre is already delivering value for his constituents!"
Crowder clarified that it won't matter who patrons voted for, offering Atlanta residents an opportunity to support the new Mayor with great food at good prices. Krystal noted that the deal will only be available for a limited time, running through Dec. 5.
Mayor-elect Andre Dickens previously served as the Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, running for Atlanta Mayor on a campaign focused on public safety, affordable housing, education, and more.
