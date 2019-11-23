ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Kennesaw State University women’s basketball player who police say was involved in a deadly shooting in July was arrested on Thursday.
Kamiyah Street was taken into custody along with three other people wanted in the shooting. Devon Cortez Banks, Johnerton Gilstrap, and Raynard Wells were arrested Saturday.
In the early hours of July 16, officers responded to a person shot call at 700 McDaniel Street where they found 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne dead in a parking deck.
Police are still looking for a fifth suspect, Dontavoius Bradley. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Atlanta police.
The KSU Department of Athletics said Street has been suspended indefinitely from all athletic activities.
Street was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
