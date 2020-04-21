KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw State University officials have launched a new fund called Moving Forward to help students stay on track with obtaining their degree despite the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The KSU Foundation and the President’s Parliament launched the fund with $250,000 to help current students.
“At Kennesaw State, our students are our top priority and during these unprecedented times that means that we need to help those who, despite their best efforts, face unique challenges that put them at risk of not being able to finish their degrees,” said KSU President Pamela Whitten. “Through this fund, we are hoping to provide enough support so that no student will need to put their dreams on hold.”
Funding requests will be based on need and determined by a committee composed of representatives from several units within the University, including the Division of Student Affairs.
Food, housing, transportation, tuition payments books and other academia needs will all be considered for direct allocation of funds.
“We are so grateful to the members of the KSU Foundation and the President’s Parliament for their partnership and to the KSU community who are steadfast in their support of the University’s mission,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “Their generosity and dedication to our students’ success provides a lasting legacy that benefits all of Georgia.”
For more information about how you can help, visit: kennesaw.edu/movingforward.
