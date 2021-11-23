UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Kennesaw State University has issued an all clear for their Marietta Campus. School officials have resumed normal campus operations.
_____________________________________________________________
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw State University Police issued an emergency alert Tuesday night after reports of an 'armed intruder' near the university's Marietta campus.
Police tell CBS46 News that the armed robbery occurred at the El Ranchero Restaurant on Cobb Parkway.
However, anyone on campus was asked to seek shelter immediately in a secure location, being told to remain there with doors and windows locked until further notice. The alert asked that anyone outdoors seek the nearest secure shelter.
Those off campus at the time of the alert were asked to not enter the Marietta campus. Authorities closed all streets on the campus.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
