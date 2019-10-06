COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A Kennesaw State University student is dead and two other men were injured following a shooting in Marietta.
The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday morning at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Hidden Forest Court.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of 18 year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde on the ground. He was enrolled at Kennesaw State University.
Two other men were also shot and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute between neighbors.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Tammy Demel with Kennesaw State University, released this statement Monday morning regarding the shooting:
"Kennesaw State officials have just received a release from the Cobb County Police Department confirming the names of the victims from a shooting incident on Sunday morning at the Stadium Villages, an off-campus apartment complex. It is with profound sadness that the University confirms the deceased victim, 18-year-old, Oluwafemi Oyerinde, was an enrolled student at Kennesaw State University. Neither of the other two shooting victims is a Kennesaw State University student."
