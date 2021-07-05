KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — Students at Kennesaw State University came together Monday night to honor the life of one of their classmates who was murdered.
Ladarius Clardy, a quarterback for KSU, was shot to death of his hometown of Pensacola, Fla. last week.
A vigil was held on campus for people to come together and share their memories of Clardy. His coaches and teammates spoke about the impact Clardy had on them at the vigil.
"When LD was in the room, everybody knew it, but that's who he was, that's how he went about his business," said KSU head coach Brian Bohannon. [He was] an unbelievable student and teammate, and I think what these guys want to do this evening is honor him in every way we can."
"He left a mark on this university, program, young men in our program, me as a young coach," said Clardy's quarterback coach Chandler Burks.
Police say someone shot into Clardy's car in Pensacola last week, killing him. No arrests have been made at this time.
Clardy will be buried in Pensacola, which is where he is from, and where he became a stand-out football star.
His visitation and funeral are both set for Saturday in Pensacola.
