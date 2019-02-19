KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) Students are making demands to the president at Kennesaw State University after a racist post goes viral.
The racial tension is so bad on campus that some students say they don't feel safe. Nearly two weeks ago a photo posted on the GroupMe app shows a black student, later identified as Elijah John, with the caption "Need to call the Klan to solve this issue."
On Tuesday, the Cobb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and KSU students stood alongside Elijah as they demanded appropriate action to be taken by KSU.
"This is no way isolated incident as the university has been complacent and continuing to allow for a hostile and violent environment to festered and continues to sweep issues like these under the rug," said student Alexa Vaca. "The university has a duty to protect its minority students."
What do the students want?
- Strict sanction & repercussions added to school policy for offenders of discriminatory actions and language
- An anti-racist education center
- Anti-racist & diversity training
- A diverse faculty and staff to be representative of the student population
