ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Kennesaw State women’s basketball player who was allegedly involved in a shooting in July was arrested on Thursday.
In the early hours of July 16, officers reported to a person shot call on the 700 McDaniel Street where they found a deceased man in a parking deck. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne.
After several months, Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators secured warrants for Kamiyah Street for her role in the shooting. Officials reported the incident to be a targeted shooting. Cortez Banks and Johnerton Gilstrap were both taken into custody.
Police also arrested two other suspects who were allegedly involved in the shooting.
The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics said that Street has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities.
Street was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
