ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parties, Dragon Con, Labor Day.
With the holiday around the corner co-owner of a local bar, the Red Phone Booth, Greg Grant says they are prepared for the worst but hoping for the best.
“With Dragon Con over 150 something odd thousand people we do have the doorman this weekend, that way we can control the flow,” says Grant.
Grant says they’ve customized their air system, installing a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology that “purifies air by eliminating viruses and bacteria."
Despite the safety protocols in place, a local attending Dragon Con says she’s convinced there will be a second wave.
“I think we can all get through it together and have a great time in the process.”
Public Health Microbiologist Amber Schmidtke says there’s a lot on the line. According to her study, after Memorial Day COVID-19 cases increased by 600% over the course of the summer. The spike is not surprising after videos of crowded bars and pool parties went viral.
Health officials are also warning against that kind of risky behavior ahead of the holiday weekend.
“The momentum can shift very quickly from that downward trajectory that we’re trying to achieve and we can go right back up again,” says Schmidtke.
