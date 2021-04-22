Georgia employment officials announced good news for job seekers.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the number of jobs and employment numbers were up across the state from February to March 2021.
“We had another strong month in March,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate drop, along with an increase in jobs across the state, and most importantly, a decrease in over-the-year initial claims for every region and county.”
As of Thursday morning, there were over 230,000 jobs listed on EmployGeorgia.com, according to labor officials.
A labor spokesperson said the state has paid over $20.9 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year.
Key statistics from labor officials:
- Last week, the GDOL issued almost $217 million in benefits
- Since the week ending March 21, 2020, 4,691,361 regular unemployment insurance initial claims have been processed
- Last week, regular UI initial claims totaled 32,381, down 6,001 over the week
- The agency currently has 225,587 active PUA claims
Resources for reemployment assistance along with Information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims can be found on the agency's webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.