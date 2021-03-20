Georgia labor officials reported the latest Georgia unemployment numbers is headed in the right direction.
In a press release, the Georgia Department of Labor announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points in January to reach 5.1%. In addition, officials noted the unemployment rate has decreased 7.4 percentage points since the start of the pandemic.
“In our first month of 2021, we saw the unemployment rate continue to drop signifying Georgia is pushing through this pandemic said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “I look forward getting more Georgians back to work, filling the more than 200,000 available job listings on EmployGeorgia.
More employers are hiring, and more Georgians are accepting work.
The job total listed online at EmployGeorgia has nearly tripled since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Butler.
In April 2020, there were 73,000 jobs listed on the state’s website.
Currently, there are over 205,000 jobs currently listed, and over half of the jobs advertise annual salaries over $40,000.
Labor officials said in many cases, employers are willing to train quality candidates and assist with attainment of additional credentials.
Resources for reemployment assistance along with Information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims can be found on the agency's webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
For more information on jobs and current labor force date, visit the Georgia Labor Force Market Explorer at www.explorer.gdol.ga.gov.
