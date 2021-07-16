ATLANTA (CBS46)—State officials announced Georgia’s unemployment rate is headed in the right direction.
According to a Georgia Department of Labor spokesperson, Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage points in June. The current unemployment rate in the Peach State is 4%; the national unemployment rate stands at 5.9%.
“We have gained back 76 percent of the jobs lost in the pandemic and currently have over 190,000 job listings that need to be filled. We are working with employers across the state to fill those positions because if they continue to go unfilled, it will stall out new job creation,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “Several job sectors are already breaking all-time highs as we continue to see Georgia’s economy recover.”
Labor officials said there are at least 193,000 job listings on the state’s employment website, Employ Georgia.
Jobs currently listed include:
Medical Logistics Associate ($40K annually)
Line Cooks ($9 - $25 an hour)
Plumber ($60 - $140K annually)
Maintenance Workers ($10-$35 an hour)
Warehouse Workers ($18.50 an hour)
Web Developer ($150K annually)
According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, some employers are willing to train quality candidates and assist with obtaining additional credentials.
The latest job numbers come as Governor Brian Kemp abruptly ended the state’s participation in the extra $300 per week federal payment for unemployed Georgians.
Governor Kemp withdrew from the federal program on June 26.
