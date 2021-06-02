DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Down two cooks and two servers, times are tough at Jimmy’s Tequila and Carnes in Doraville.
“Whenever we’ve put up a help wanted sign, we’ve had 3 or 4 applicants. Now, we’re lucky to get one within two weeks,” Jimmy’s Tequila & Carnes Owner Jimmy Redding.
The labor shortage is wreaking havoc on the service industry. In some cases, people are making more money at home collecting unemployment checks.
“It’s certainly sad. It’s difficult for these restaurants to stay open as it is through the pandemic and to now have their customers be served or not served is tragic,” Restaurant patron Meghan McCurdy said.
Just about everywhere you go, you see the signs that businesses are hiring and even offering incentives such as bonuses. At Jimmy’s they’re offering a $500 bonus for anyone willing to work and stay at least 30-days.
“We’re not different from anyone else. This is a family run restaurant. This is the new pandemic for us. Us in general trying to get in here and serve the customers and serve as they expect to be served has been very difficult,” Redding said.
Last month, Governor Brian Kemp discussed the issue on national television. He intends to stop the $300 weekly unemployment payment from the Federal government at the end of June.
“We need more people in the workforce. Literally, we have businesses that are having to close because of lack people producing their products every single day and that is not good for the economy and I think it’s helping drive inflation,” Kemp said.
“I applaud the Governor; I appreciate what he’s doing. This will in turn hopefully help us out and help us get staffing so we can serve the customers as they should be served,” Redding said.
