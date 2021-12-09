DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A dog was found "engulfed in flames" on the morning of Dec. 5 on Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue in Decatur.
The large male Labradoodle was running along the road until people in the area helped the dog. The dog was initially listed in critical condition after it was rescued..
The DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 on Thursday that they have located the owner of the dog, but no one has been arrested.
They are asking for anyone who has information about the incident to call Det. Watson at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Dog Days Rescue has made several Facebook posts about the dog and has been accepting donations for his medical needs. On Thursday, they posted that the dog is in "good spirits" and the pain medication is "working."
