ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A judge found probable cause on Monday to move the case for two lacrosse team players accused in a brutal home invasion to a grand jury for indictment.
The judge, who also denied bond for Life University students Lauren Riley and Lyndsey Kallish, said during his ruling, “You think it’s sexy to see people victimized. You could’ve stopped it and didn’t,” he said. “You are a danger to yourself in addition to the community.”
According to Atlanta police, a group of people rented a home through Airbnb on Wylie Street on Nov. 8. Just before 2:30 a.m., a group of armed, masked men entered the home through an unlocked door.
They assaulted two of the party attendees and demanded that the others lie on the floor, police said. The robbers then went through the home stealing cell phones, wallets, and sneakers before leaving.
Paramedics transported one of the assault victims to a hospital with minor injuries. The other declined treatment.
Another man, Maxx Pritchett, was also arrested. He was previously arrested in April 2016 for a deadly home invasion in Atlanta. The 23-year-old was charged with felony murder and burglary in the first degree. He served two years and was released in 2018.
Police say they're still searching for a fourth person.
The judge recommended the defense attorneys return to court in 30 days to argue again for bond.
