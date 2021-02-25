Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs that were stolen after her dog walker was shot by a gunman, according a report on TMZ’s website.
The dog walker reportedly had three of Gaga's bulldogs in Hollywood just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when at least one gunman approached him. The dog walker was shot and the gunman took two of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav. One dog is said to have escaped and was later recovered.
The dog walker was taken to the hospital and expected to fully recover.
