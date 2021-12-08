ATLANTA (CBS46) — As fewer people hit the roads during the pandemic, folks who get behind the wheel are facing more dangerous roads due to animal collisions.
The most recent data from State Farm reports more than 2 million animal collision claims were filed between July 2020 and June 2021 – up 7.2% from the previous year.
As deer mating season gets underway, Georgia drivers are warning one another about the surge. Teddy Reese experienced a traumatic collision in November on Interstate 85 south of LaGrange.
“I turned my head to the side to miss the airbag and that’s when I saw the dear antler coming through the passenger side window,” said Reese. “That’s one of the last images I have before hell just broke loose in my car.”
Reece braced for impact and didn’t try to swerve to avoid hitting the animal.
The deer left a four-inch hole and completely shattered the passenger side window before flipping over onto the front of his car. As the airbags deployed, he lost all visibility and control.
“At that point I’m looking at everything - the dust, smoke, the airbag in my face,” he explained. “I’m trying to find the steering wheel because it blew my hand off the wheel.”
With minor injuries and a totaled car, Reese said he feels lucky to be alive.
“My wife reminds me we’d rather get another vehicle than you six feet underground,” he said.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, drivers need to be extra cautious through the new year.
“This time of year bucks are making huge movements looking for does to breed with,” said Kaitlin Goode, Wildlife Program Manager for the Georgia DNR.
Goode said drivers need to keep an eye out during sunrise and sunset hours.
Because deer tend to travel with others, spotting one deer could be a sign others are close behind. Yellow deer crossing warning signs are placed in areas where deer collisions have happened before.
One reason for the increase in collisions could be due to the pandemic. As roads become emptier, speeds tend to increase.
State Farm addressed the correlation:
“Speeding has been one of the most dangerous phenomenon during the COVID-19 pandemic… By the same token, speed could also be a factor behind the staggering animal collision statistics and the recent increase.”
Reese, who said he was not speeding on the interstate, can attest to high speeds being a contributing factor in the crash.
“When you’re cruising at 70 mph, you don’t expect anything to jot in your path,” he explained. “When I drive up and down that same highway, I get anxiety. And when I see deer carcasses on the side of the road I think some other fam experienced what I did that night.”
