LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) — A U.S. soldier is in custody and faces several charges following the murder of a pregnant woman from LaGrange.
Alonzo Dargan Jr. faces charges of murder, feticide, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, following the shooting death of Akeila Ware.
Ware, 29, was a mother of five who was about 33 weeks pregnant with a sixth child. Dargan is believed to be the father of the unborn child.
Ware’s mother, Twila Ware, is heartbroken.
“I just want everyone to know what a great person my daughter was,” she said. “She always accomplished her goals she set out, she was hardworking, had five kids and worked hard for her kids.”
Ware was found inside her car, riddled with bullet holes, on the side of Highway 18 near East Drummond in Troup County Tuesday afternoon. She was transported to a hospital in Columbus and died from her injuries.
Now a memorial with balloons shimmers at the scene—a striking parallel to the bright spark Ware always seemed to carry with her.
“She was always making me laugh about something silly. Whenever you’d pick up the phone, you knew she was going to say something silly,” her mother said.
Twila looked forward to phone calls and messages from her daughter almost every day. Now, the grieving mother realizes they won’t come anymore.
“It’s been awful. It was overwhelming the way it went about,” she said. “She was just as beautiful inside and out. Real kind, just a real special person.”
Twila says her daughter took after her as both women were in the healthcare industry.
Another family member described Akeila as a “super nurturer" who worked as a nurse and was saving up to purchase a home for her family.
Investigators found vehicle evidence at the scene of Ware’s death matching a silver Nissan owned by Dargan. They also placed him in the Troup County area at the time of the homicide.
“This is very terrible news you have to hear from anybody, especially when it’s one of your children and grandchildren, even if unborn,” said the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
Ware’s friends and family say Akeila knew Dargan from Troup High School. Twila said she had met her daughter's friend, but never noticed any red flags.
“He was a person she had always known. Even moving from LaGrange to Auburn, they still kept in touch,” she said. “About 3 months ago or so she messaged me they were out together you know, just laughing.”
Dargan was an active member of the US Army with a wife and children.
He was arrested in North Carolina by the military Wednesday and currently sits in Cumberland County Jail. Authorities say he will be extradited back to Troup County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.