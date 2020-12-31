First responders in LaGrange began getting their first round of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Police and fire employees were inoculated at Georgia's District 4 Public Health’s vaccine clinic.
Healthcare workers administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus. The second round of the vaccine will be given in four weeks.
“The LaGrange Police Department is proud to be among the first to receive the COVID vaccine and lead from the front,” said LPD Chief Lou Dekmar. “We want to make sure our community knows that this is safe, and all of the area first responders are working together to try and keep our community safe.”
As of December 31, 2020, District 4 Public Health has administered over 1,400 doses. District 4 does not have adequate vaccine supply to include adults aged 65 and older. All counties in District 4 are currently vaccinating first responders and healthcare providers who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.
During the next two weeks, District 4 Public Health staff and county health department employees will work with community partners to plan for increased traffic at Points of Dispensing (PODs). This planning is critical for smooth delivery of the vaccine to the public in a drive through setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.