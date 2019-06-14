LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – LaGrange fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 600 block of Cameron Mill Road on Friday.
Firefighters received initial reports of a lawnmower on fire inside the home’s carport.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from both the carport and the roof line. Crews also extinguished ground cover fire around the home.
Fire loss is estimated at $75,000. No injuries were reported.
