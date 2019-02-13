TROUP COUNTY, GA (CBS46) LaGrange Police have identified a murder suspect in connection to the death of James Jake Ponder.
The suspect is 17-year-old Travis McFarland. Warrants have been issued for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Ponder, 24, was killed over the weekend when he and a friend gave two strangers a ride. Investigators say at least one of the suspects attempted to rob Ponder before shooting him.
Authorities have not yet located McFarland, and are hoping to the public may be of assistance. If you have any information regarding the suspects location, contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
